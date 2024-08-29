TNI Evening News Headlines – August 29, 2024

➡️Odisha Government declares holiday for Nuakhai festival on September 9 on Monday.
➡️Schools and Anganwadu centres in Koraput district will remain closed on Friday in view of heavy rainfall alert.
➡️Wayanad landslide victim doctor Swikruti Mohapatra returns to Odisha with her sister after recovering from injuries.
➡️Black magic practice found at Brahmeswarpatna near Ravi Talkies-Tankapani Road in Bhubaneswar. Bones found in locked room, probe launched.
➡️Kolkata doctor’s rape and killing: CBI conducts polygraph tests on 2 hospital guards. Audio clips of phone calls from RG Kar hospital to victim’s parents surface.
➡️Second Arihant-Class submarine ‘INS Arighaat’ was commissioned into the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.
➡️J&K polls: Enforcement agencies seize cash, liquor worth Rs 5.71 crore in 12 days.
➡️India’s Manisha Ramadass beats France’s Maud Lefort in women’s singles SU5 group C match in para badminton competition at Paris Paralympics.
➡️Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan beats USA’s Jayci Simon in women’s singles SH6 group A match in para badminton competition.
➡️Gautam Adani tops Hurun India Rich List with Rs 11.6 lakh crore.
