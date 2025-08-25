TNI Evening News Headlines – August 25, 2025

📌Odisha Government will launch a cadet pilot programme to train tribal girls to become pilots.
📌Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu announced approval for third terminal (T-3) at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.
📌Senior BJP leader Karendra Majhi passes away at 52.
📌After CM, Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati meets Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik to enquire about his health post hospitalization.
📌Baitarani, Subarnarekha rivers cross danger mark, floods hit Balasore, Bhadrak.
📌IMD issues alerts for heavy rain for next 3 days in Odisha due to a low-pressure system.
📌Supreme Court tells 5 stand-up comedians including Samay Raina, to publish their apology on their social media handles for making insensitive jokes about persons with disabilities.
📌Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, meets PM Modi during his three-day visit to India. India, Fiji unveil major defence, maritime security initiatives.
📌Rahul Mamkootathil suspended from Congress after facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, will continue as MLA.
📌Former Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Raja Subramani (Retd) has been appointed as the new Military Advisor to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).
📌Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu wins 48 kg Gold with a total lift of 193 kg at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad.
