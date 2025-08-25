Health Worker crosses Flooded River in HP for Vaccination at Rural Village, Netizens slam Govt

TNI Bureau: Health Worker Kamala Devi of Mandi area in Himachal Pradesh set an example for others by crossing a flooded river at the risk of her life to reach a rural village for vaccination drive.

In a video which has been shared on the X handle of Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini), Kamala Devi can be seen jumping from one rock to the other risking her life to cross a flooded river in order to reach the Hurang village and vaccinate babies.

“Such people truly need appreciation! From Chauharghati Mandi HP, Kamla Devi, a health worker, crossed a flooded stream by jumping to reach Hurang village and vaccinate babies. With roads blocked due to floods and landslides, she carried duty on her shoulders,” Nikhil wrote while sharing Kamla Devi’s inspiring video on the X.

Such people truly need appreciation! 🙌 From Chauharghati Mandi HP, Kamla Devi, a health worker, crossed a flooded stream by jumping to reach Hurang village and vaccinate babies. With roads blocked due to floods and landslides, she carried duty on her shoulders. pic.twitter.com/FbysmHKqOB — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 22, 2025

Meanwhile, several X users slammed the Himachal Pradesh for its failure. “Useless government agencies for not providing a bridge here for her & others to cross safely. Its so risky !!! What if she was swept away? And the rocks so treacherous!,” wrote a one user.

“Hats off to her. Govt should do more to make their task easier,” another user wrote.

However, a third user stated that she could have waited a couple of days for the floods to subside and then go for vaccinations…”