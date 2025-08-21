TNI Evening News Headlines – August 21, 2025

📌Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly to begin on September 18; to continue till September 25.
📌Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (SOTET), scheduled for August 31, has been postponed again.
📌Senior OAS officer Lalatendu Sahoo has been appointed as the Personal Secretary to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated an international workshop on human-elephant coexistence.
📌IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Odisha till August 26.
📌FCI targets 40,000 MT ragi procurement in Odisha, starting with 2,642 MT from Koraput and Nabarangpur.
📌Odisha to build 800 new cyclone and flood shelters, informs Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari.
📌Odisha Government warns Agriculture officers against delay in joining new posts.
📌President of Odisha Home Guard Association Ranjan Kumar Mallik threatens self-immolation on August 25.
📌Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 passed by the Rajya Sabha.
📌Lok Sabha adjourned sine die.
📌Air India and its low-cost arm Air India Express reported a combined pre-tax loss of Rs 9,568.4 crore during the financial year 2024-25.
📌Opposition INDIA bloc’s Vice Presidential candidate and former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) B. Sudershan Reddy filed his nomination papers.
📌GST Panel on GST rate rationalisation approved plan to reduce the four-tier tax structure to two slabs – 5% and 18%.
📌Hockey India announced 20-member squad for upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2025; Salima Tete to lead Indian team in Women’s Asia Cup in China.
📌Sports Ministry gives go ahead to India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup; says NO to any bilateral events between both countries.
📌Ajay Singh re-elected Boxing Federation of India President for third consecutive term.
📌External affairs minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow during his three day visit to Russia.
📌Former US Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley issues a firm warning, emphasizing that strengthening ties with India is crucial if the US aims to counter China’s growing global influence.
📌Japan considering USD 68 billion investment target for India ahead of PM Modi’s visit: Report.
