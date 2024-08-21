TNI Evening News Headlines – August 21, 2024

➡️Ganjam: Death toll in Chikiti spurious liquor case rises to two.
➡️Potato laden West Bengal trucks finally enter Odisha after successful negotiation between Odisha and West Bengal Government.
➡️BJP candidate Mamata Mohanta filed nomination for Rajya Sabha.
➡️BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan filed nomination for Rajya Sabha as independent nominee.
➡️IMD issues orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in some Odisha districts. Death toll in lightning strikes across Odisha rises to 6.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi felicitates Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian men’s hockey team at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Centre directed social media platforms operating in the country to remove the deceased’s identity in the Kolkata Doctor rape-murder incident.
➡️Badlapur sexual abuse case: Accused’s police remand extended till August 24.
➡️‘Bharat Bandh’ protesters urged Centre to legislate against Suprem Court’s order on SC/ST sub-classification.
➡️Poland: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi on his arrival in Warsaw.
