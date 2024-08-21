Insight Reports India News – August 21, 2024

- IAF Jet Accidentally Drops ‘Air Store’ Near Pokhran; Inquiry Ordered A technical glitch caused an Indian Air Force (IAF) jet to inadvertently release an “air store” near the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan. Thankfully, there were no casualties or damage reported, and an inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident.
- Pharma Company Fire in Andhra Pradesh Claims 13 Lives A devastating fire at a pharmaceutical unit in Atchutapuram, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in the death of 13 workers. The incident occurred during lunchtime, potentially reducing the number of casualties, as most staff members were away from their workstations.
- 151 Sitting MPs and MLAs Face Charges Related to Crimes Against Women A recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that 151 sitting MPs and MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women, with West Bengal topping the list. The findings come amid nationwide outrage over recent sexual violence cases.
- Bharat Bandh Over SC-ST Reservation Verdict Sees Mixed Response Across India The Bharat Bandh called by various groups to protest a recent Supreme Court ruling on SC-ST reservation saw varied responses across the country. Some regions experienced significant disruptions, while others remained largely unaffected.
- Paytm Sells Entertainment Ticketing Business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 Crore Paytm has announced the sale of its entertainment ticketing business to Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore. The transition will take up to 12 months, during which ticketing services will still be available on the Paytm app.
- Security Tightened for Karnataka Governor Amid Protests In response to protests against Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to permit the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, security has been increased, and the governor has started using a bullet-proof car.
- Hezbollah Fires Over 50 Rockets, Hits Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights Hezbollah launched more than 50 rockets, striking homes in the Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights. The attack coincides with ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the persistent challenges in the region.
- World’s Oldest Person, Maria Branyas Morera, Dies at 117 Maria Branyas Morera, the world’s oldest person, has passed away at the age of 117. Known for surviving multiple global conflicts and pandemics, her death marks the end of an extraordinary life.
- Maharashtra Teacher Arrested for Molesting Six Girls, Showing Obscene Videos A government school teacher in Akola, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly molesting six female students and showing them obscene videos. The police have registered cases under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POSCO Act.
- PM Modi Arrives in Poland, First Visit by Indian PM in 45 Years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Warsaw, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks and meet with the Indian community.
- Former RG Kar Hospital Head Accused of Corruption and Trafficking Sandip Ghosh, the former head of Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital, faces serious allegations of corruption and trafficking in bodies and biomedical waste. The accusations come amid ongoing investigations by the CBI.
- CISF Deploys 150 Personnel at RG Kar Hospital for Security Following a Supreme Court order, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed 150 personnel at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to ensure the safety of its staff and facilities.
Trending
- Insight Reports India News – August 21, 2024
- TNI Evening News Headlines – August 21, 2024
- Paris Olympics Bronze Medal Winning Indian Hockey Team arrives in Odisha
- PM Modi leaves for Poland; first Indian PM in 45 years to visit the Country
- 1 died after consuming spurious liquor in Ganjam Dist
- TNI Morning News Headlines – August 21, 2024
- Senior Journalist Aneel Prasad Mishra passes away
- Insight Reports India News – August 20, 2024
- Jual Oram recovered from Dengue, doing well
- The News Insight (English Fortnightly) Epaper – August 16-31, 2024
Comments are closed.