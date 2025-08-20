TNI Evening News Headlines – August 20, 2025

📌Odisha Government today approved 19 new investment proposals worth Rs 4,515 crore. Pojects expected to create 8,200 employment opportunities.
📌Orissa High Court orders demolition of 221 unsafe buildings in Cuttack.
📌Odisha Government submitted a Bhubaneswar Metro proposal to the Centre, informed State Housing Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.
📌Biju Janata Dal (BJD) submitted a memorandum to the Central Water Commission (CWC) Chairman, seeking 10 immediate actions against Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh.
📌Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, enquired about his health.
📌India successfully test-fired intermediate range ballistic missile ‘Agni 5’ from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha’s Chandipur today.
📌Unmarried, widowed or divorced daughter of deceased govt employees entitled to family pension under some conditions: Centre.
📌NDA candidate for Vice President post, C.P. Radhakrishnan files his nomination.
📌Government of India approves procurement of 97 Tejas jets for IAF.
📌A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.
📌Annual Kailash yatra begins in Bhaderwah amid tight security in Jammu & Kashmir.
📌Home Minister Amit Shah moves bills in Lok Sabha for removal of PM, CMs, ministers arrested on criminal charges.
📌Online gaming bill introduced in Lok Sabha.
📌Union Home Minister Amit Shah tables the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha.
📌Uttarakhand Assembly passes Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill.
Comments are closed.