Objectionable Video on Naveen-Pandian-Sujata: BJD leader seeks Action

TNI Bureau: Senior BJD leader and former Rajya Sabha PM Amar Patnaik has sought action against a Facebook ID and its owner for sharing defamatory videos involving former CM Naveen Patnaik, V.K. Pandian, and his wife Sujata Karikeya Pandian.

In a letter to Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania, Amar Patnaik complaint regarding circulation of highly, scurrilous, derogatory and defamatory videos against Naveen Patnaik, V.K. Pandian, and Sujata Karikeya Pandian on Facebook through a Facebook ID named “Odiaka Chhata.”

The former Rajya Sabha MP alleged that two highly objectionable and malicious videos have been uploaded and circulated by a Facebook account operating under the name “Odiaka Chhata” relating to the former Chief Minister of Odisha and one of the India’s tallest political leader Naveen Patnaik and his close associates.

The content of these videos is not only highly defamatory and scurrilous in nature but is clearly intended to malign the reputation, question the integrity, and inflict mental agony upon Naveen Patnaik, V.K. Pandian, and Sujata Karikeya Pandian. These derogatory videos are also malicious and intended to cause social disharmony and public outrage, he added while seeking legal action against the persons involved in such defamatory videos.

Joining the senior party leader, BJD student leader Rocky Das also demanded the same.