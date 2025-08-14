J&K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Around 40 feared Dead, over 100 Injured

TNI Bureau: A devastating cloudburst hit Chashoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday, causing a flash flood that resulted in at least 40 deaths and over 100 injuries.

The incident occurred around noon near the Machail Mata temple, where a large number of pilgrims had gathered.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Army, and local volunteers were engaged for the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that every possible assistance will be provided to those in need and that the situation is being closely monitored.

Likewise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assuring full central support.

On the other hand, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up a control room-cum-help desk to assist affected residents and pilgrims.

• District Control Room: 01995-259555, 9484217492

• PCR Kishtwar: 9906154100, 9103454100, 01995-259193, 100

• Additional numbers: 9858223125, 6006701934, 9797504078, 8492886895, 8493801381, 7006463710.