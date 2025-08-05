TNI Evening News Headlines – August 05, 2025

📌Shovana Mohanty appointed Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women.
📌Babita Patra appointed Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
📌OTET question paper leak case: Odisha Government suspends arrested headmaster Prashant Khamari.
📌Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Dharali area near Harsil in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. Four killed and dozens trapped under debris.
📌Indian Army conducts swift rescue operations after landslide near Dharali, Uttarakhand.
📌Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79.
📌Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has not banned the commonly used paracetamol drug in India: Government.
📌Mahendra Prasad, manager of a DRDO guest house in Jaisalmer, was detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.
📌Mortal remains of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren consigned to flames in their native village Nemra.
📌ED questions Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani in Rs 17,000-crore bank loan fraud and money laundering case.
📌ED attaches over Rs 42 crore assets of Indian arrested in US in crypto fraud case.
📌Donald Trump said he will raise tariffs on India, revising the earlier settled rate of 25%.
