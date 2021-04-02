BMC imposes restrictions on Social Gatherings in Bhubaneswar

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:   In view of the COVID-19 situation, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday restricted the number of people attending the marriage functions and funerals from April 6.

In an official order, the BMC has issued fresh guidelines stating that the the marriage and related gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons instead of 200 persons and funeral/last rites related gatherings shall be allowed with 50 persons with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

Following kinds of functions are strictly prohibited:

➡️ Events & gatherings related to promotional activities/conferences/Conclaves etc.

➡️ Centenary/Golden Jublee/Silver Jublee etc.

➡️ Annual events/Annual functions of Educational and other institutions.

For other kinds of social gatherings, special permission must be obtained from the BMC. A maximum number of 100 persons will be allowed.
