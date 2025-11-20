Trending
- Mukhi Becomes First India-Born Cheetah to Reproduce; Gives Birth to Five Cubs at Kuno
- BJP Leader Slams ‘False AI-Generated Photo’ Allegations in Nuapada By-Poll
- Process Begins; Khariar Road to Become Municipality Soon
- Bhakta Das backs Salia Sahi Tribals; Govt promises Homes
- Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Odisha on Nov 21-22; Details Here
- TNI Evening News Headlines – November 20, 2025
- Jay Dholakia Takes Oath as MLA; BJP’s Official Tally Rises to 79
- ‘Intellectuals Turning to Terrorism More Dangerous,’ Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court During 2020 Riots Bail Hearing
- TNI Commentary – BJD Silent; Bhakta Aggressive
- Nitish Kumar Sworn In for Record 10th Term as Bihar Chief Minister, 26 Ministers Take Oath
