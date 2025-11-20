Nitish Kumar Sworn In for Record 10th Term as Bihar Chief Minister, 26 Ministers Take Oath

Patna: JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th time on Thursday at a grand ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy, with Kumar taking the oath on the Constitution of India.

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, and several other top leaders of the NDA. Chief ministers of multiple NDA-ruled states were also in attendance, marking the political significance of the event.

Along with Nitish Kumar, BJP leaders Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. A total of 26 ministers from the BJP, JD(U), RLJP, and HAM were inducted into the new Cabinet, with portfolio allocation expected to be announced later.

The ministers sworn in include:

From the BJP – Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Nitin Nabin, Ram Kripal Yadav, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Arun Shankar Prasad, Surendra Mehta, Narayan Prasad, Rama Nishad, Lakhendra Kumar Raushan, Shreyashi Singh, and Pramod Kumar.

From the JD(U) – Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Vijendra Kumar Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Leshi Singh, Ashok Chaudhary, Madan Sahni, Sunil Kumar, and Mohd Zama Khan.

From allies – Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM), Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP-RV), and Deepak Prakash (RLM).

Nitish Kumar’s 10th government now faces a crucial test in meeting the ambitious promises made by the NDA ahead of the Bihar elections. The ruling coalition pledged to generate one crore jobs in five years, establish mega-skill centres in every district, and undertake a ₹5,000-crore overhaul of the education sector.

Women—forming a key support base for Kumar—will be closely tracking the pledge to create 1 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and support select women entrepreneurs in becoming crorepatis. The NDA has also promised seven new expressways, 3,600 km of railway tracks, and Metro rail projects in four major cities of the state.

In the health sector, the government has assured the development of a world-class Medicity and a medical college in every district, signalling major infrastructural commitments for the next five years.

With a record 10th term, Nitish Kumar now begins another chapter of governance in Bihar, carrying the weight of both historic expectations and substantial pre-poll promises.