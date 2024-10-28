TNI Afternoon News Brief – October 28, 2024 By Sagarika Satapathy On Oct 28, 2024 Share PM Narendra Modi and Spain President Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated TATA Aircraft Complex to manufacture C-295 Military aircraft in Vadodara. This will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line for military aircraft in India. Related Posts Odisha welcomes Tigress to Similipal under Tiger Relocation… Oct 28, 2024 TNI Morning News Headlines – October 28, 2024 Oct 28, 2024 Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live. Afternoon NewsNews AlertNews BriefNews HeadlinesNews UpdatesTNI Share FacebookTwitterWhatsApp
