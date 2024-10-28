TNI Afternoon News Brief – October 28, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Narendra Modi and Spain President Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated TATA Aircraft Complex to manufacture C-295 Military aircraft in Vadodara. This will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line for military aircraft in India.

