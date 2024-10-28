Odisha welcomes Tigress to Similipal under Tiger Relocation Project

By Bibek Pattnaik: In a move that has conservationists worldwide watching closely, Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve will soon be home to a young tigress from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. The 2.5-year-old tigress is the first of five tigers planned for relocation to Odisha under a project aimed at enhancing genetic diversity and addressing isolated tiger populations.

The Odisha Forest Department, under the leadership of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sushanta Nanda and direct supervision of Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Chand Goginani, is spearheading this ambitious initiative. The tigress’s relocation to Similipal is part of a broader plan that will also see three other tigers introduced to Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, a promising location for tiger conservation due to its thriving ecosystem and capacity to support a tiger population. National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has already approved for two tigress who will be relocate in the Similipal Tiger Reserve to overcome genetically isolation created due to in-breeding and a closed population with almost no migratory flow in or out which have emerged as a threat for the tiger in the Similipal area that has no nearby breeding source population of the big cats.

Similipal’s tiger population has long been genetically isolated, leading to notable gene variations, including the famous “black tiger” gene. With the new arrivals, officials hope to reduce genetic bottlenecking and improve the health of the existing tiger population. The planned arrival is expected to revitalise the population by enhancing genetic diversity and supporting long-term conservation efforts.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The tigress covered 980 Km from Maharastra to Odisha in a special ambulance of Maharastra forest department accompanied by Odisha wildlife officials, representatives from National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The tigress will be released to a quarantine enclosure first and then into the wild with radio collar so the movement will be tracked.

To ensure the tigress’s transition is smooth, Odisha’s forest department has taken comprehensive steps. The Odisha wildlife officials has planned to release the tigress in Similipal’s core area which has rich prey base and protected, human-free zones to reduce initial stress. GPS collars will help monitor her movements, while increased patrolling and field staffs duely assisted by a six-member team comprising forest staff of Similipal South and North divisions and a GIS expert who has undergone training at Nawegaon-Nagazira Tiger reserve (NNTR) in Maharastra will keep a close watch on her adjustment and well-being.

As Odisha stands poised to “write a new chapter” in tiger conservation, the eyes of the global conservation community are trained on Similipal, eager to see the outcomes of this meticulously planned project. The initial success will be helpful for relocation of second tigress in similipal.

This time, authorities are drawing on lessons from the previous relocation of tigers Mahabir and Sundari to Satkosia, which faced significant challenges. Odisha is determined to apply these lessons to make this project a success, setting a benchmark for future tiger relocations across India.