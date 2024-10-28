TNI Evening News Headlines – October 28, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi conducts aerial survey of Cyclone Dana-hit areas in Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts for the second day today.
➡️Commissionerate Police issued an advisory for Diwali 2024 allowing traders to sell only green crackers at 25 places in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government effects Reshuffle in OAS cadres; Sailendra Kumar Jena appointed Mission Shakti Joint Secretary; Mamata Barik posted as Joint Secretary, Odisha Livelihood Mission.
➡️Odisha Government will roll out of ‘Debalaya’ Yojana to preserve temples and mutts across the State: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.
➡️Tigress ‘Jamuna’ brought from Maharashtra, released to Enclosures inside Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj District.
➡️PM Modi lays foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 4,800 crore in Amreli, Gujarat.
➡️Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist gunned down, two have been hiding after terrorists fired upon an Army convoy near Asan, Sunderbani Sector. Search operation continues.
➡️Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Preparations are underway as the laser show at Ram ki Paidi, Naya Ghat to begin.
➡️BJP releases third list of 25 candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls.
➡️India won 63 Gold, 100 Silver, and 60 Bronze medals in Asian Arm-Wrestling Cup 2024.
➡️Sensex jumps 602.75 points to settle at 80,005.04; Nifty surges 158.35 points to 24,339.15.
➡️Rupee settles on a flat note, rises 1 paise to 84.07 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️NATO confirms North Korean troops are being sent to Russia to fight Ukrain.
