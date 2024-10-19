TNI Morning News Headlines – October 19, 2024

➡️Make in Odisha Conclave 2025: Vedanta Ltd to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha to set up an alumina refinery and aluminium plant, largest investment in eastern State.
➡️Fresh low pressure to intensify into depression around October 24, bringing heavy rain in some places of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.
➡️Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested five more persons in connection with the killing of NCP leader and businessman Baba Ziauddin Siddique in Bandra on October 12.
➡️Maharashtra: Poll authority asks 1,752 ‘misleading’ social media posts to be removed.
➡️Mumbai customs seized Gold of approx 2.427 Kgs provisionally valued at Rs 1.70 Crores and electronics goods.
➡️Vistara’s Delhi-London flight diverted to Frankfurt after bomb threat.
➡️Engineering Services Examination 2025: UPSC postpones exam after change in railways officers recruitment scheme.
➡️Supreme Court rejects PIL for setting up autonomous body to monitor content on OTT, other platforms.
➡️Court sent the 5 arrested accused to police custody till October 25 in Baba Siddiqui murder case.
➡️Bishnoi gang member held for plot to kill Salman Khan sent in police custody.
➡️Delhi: Toxic foam seen floating on the Yamuna River as pollution level in the river rises. Air Quality Index in Delhi drops to 334, categorised as ‘Very Poor’.
➡️Russia interested to conclude the war by peaceful means. Ukrainian side stopped negotiations: Russia President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine crisis.
➡️Total collapse of Law & Order in Canada: Khalistan separatists mobbed Modi’s effigy.
➡️At least 33 Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrike on Gaza: Hamas.
➡️New Zealand set up final clash against South Africa in Women’s T20 World Cup.
