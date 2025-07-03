Titlagarh R&B Sub-Division AEE under Vigilance Scanner 

TNI Bureau: Acting on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets (DA) by Sri Dileswar Majhi, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Titlagarh R&B Sub-Division, under Kantabanji R&B Division, Odisha Vigilance conducted simultaneous house searches.
Th Odisha Vigilance led by 5 DSsP, 8 Inspectors, 2 ASIs, and other supporting staff is carrying out the search operation at his 6 following places in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Bolangir districts on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir.
- One double storeyed building located at Sambalpur Town, Unit-16 (Sarla), Sambalpur.
- One double storeyed building at Gandaghora Mouza in Brajrajnagar Unit-II, Dist-Jharsuguda.
- One Market Complex located at Gandaghora, Nuadihi, Mouza Brajrajnagar, Unit-II, Dist- Jharsuguda.
- Two housing board houses at Lahandabud, Dist- Jharsuguda.
- Office chamber located in the office of R & B Division, Kantabanji, Dist- Bolangir.
- Govt Quarter located at Titlagarh, Bolangir.
During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Majhi and his family members;
- One double storeyed building with area 4500 Sqft. located at Sambalpur Town (Sarla) containing one beauty parlour in the ground floor being operated by spouse of Sri Majhi* .
- Another double storeyed building *with area 6300 Sqft. at Brajaraj Nagar Unit-II*.
- 2 buildings at Lahandapur, Jharsuguda.
- A market complex at Brajarajnagar Unit -II, Jharsuguda *with area approx. 900 Sqft consisting of 04 shops*.
- 9 high value plots including 01 in Sambalpur, 01 in Brajaraj Nagar, 06 on the outskirts of Sambalpur town, 01 in Badmal, Jharsuguda*.
- The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/market complex/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.
- Cash Rs.6,57,500.
- Gold approx. 300grams.
- Bank deposits of Rs.20 lakhs and other deposits, investments etc. are being ascertained.
- 1 four wheeler (swift desire) and 02 two wheelers.
Searches continuing. Further report follows.
