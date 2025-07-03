Assault on BMC Official: BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan Surrenders; Arrested

TNI Bureau: BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan arrested after he reached the Bhubaneswar DCP office today to cooperate with the police in the case of the assault on Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo.

After he was arrested, Pradhan was taken to the Capital Hospital for medical examination following which he was produced before the Bhubaneswar Court.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP confirmed that the BJP leader surrendered before him and he was intimated about the FIR, allegations and statement of the co-accused and victim against him following which he was arrested and being forwarded to the court.

With today’s development, six people have been arrested in the case so far. Kharavela Nagar Police had earlier arrested five persons namely Sanjeev Mishra, Sachikant Swain, Jeevan Rout, Rashmi Mahapatra and Debashis Pradhan.

Before he entering the office of the DCP, the BJP State Executive Member said, “I have publicly condemned the attack on the Additional Commissioner of BMC on 30.06.2025. Such a despicable incident is unacceptable and should not happen again. Even though I am not involved in this incident, a planned attempt was made from various angles to defame me, my party and the government. OAS Association has also fallen victim to this plan and is protesting demanding my arrest.”

“As a result of this protest, the services and assessment of damages in the flood affected area and compensation for the people in the state may be affected, and the Bahuda Yatra and the Sunabesha of Mahaprabhu may also be hampered. If my arrest solves all these problems, then for the sake of the honour of the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Manmohan Samal and the Odisha Government under the leadership of Mohan Charan Majhi and for the greater good of Odisha and the people of Odisha, I am going to cooperate in the investigation of the said incident,” he added.