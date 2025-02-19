Odisha Higher Education Department Launches 24/7 Helpdesk for KIIT Students

Bhubaneswar: In response to a recent tragic incident at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Odisha Higher Education Department has set up a 24/7 helpdesk aimed at ensuring the safety and academic continuity of the affected students.

The office order, issued today, comes in the wake of concerns following the untimely death of a student and the subsequent institutional actions. The department has designated Sri Kali Prasanna Mohapatra, IAS, Director of Higher Education, as the nodal officer for the helpdesk, with Dr. Rajata Manasingh, Deputy Director, assisting in the initiative.

Staffed by a team of nine personnel who will be available around the clock, the helpdesk is tasked with reaching out to students, facilitating their safe return to the institution, and addressing any issues related to their well-being. Affected students and their parents have been urged to contact the helpdesk for support.

The helpdesk can be reached through the following contact numbers:

0674-2396550

0674-2323401

0674-2323402

0674-2323403

Additionally, assistance is available via WhatsApp at 9124620605.

Officials say the measure underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests and academic pursuits of students amid challenging circumstances. The directive has been formally communicated to relevant authorities, including the Minister of Higher Education, to ensure prompt and coordinated action.