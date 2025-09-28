Nobel Laureates Inspire Graduates at 3-Day KIIT Convocation 2025

Bhubaneswar: The 21st Annual Convocation of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University concluded on Sunday after a historic three-day celebration, during which 9,464 students received their degrees. The graduating batch included 7,235 Bachelor’s, 2,034 Master’s and 195 Ph.D. degree holders. For the first time in the university’s history, the convocation was spread across three days to accommodate the large number of students and their families.

The convocation was graced by the presence of eminent personalities, including Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, Nobel Laureate from Sri Lanka; H.E. Ouided Bouchamaoui, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate from Tunisia; and Dr. Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, Judge and Former President of the International Court of Justice.

On the occasion, KIIT conferred Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) on several distinguished individuals. The recipients included Dr. Fidel Reyes Lee, Rector and Member of Congress, Republic of Guatemala; Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Executive Director of Wockhardt Ltd. and Global Humanitarian Advocate; Mr. Norbert Sauer, Chairman of the Archaeological Park, Germany; Mr. Sunjoy Hans, Founder Chairman of the Lalchnd Group; and S. K. Sachdeva, Chairman and Editor of Competition Success Review, along with Nobel Laureate Ouided Bouchamaoui.

Addressing the graduates, Prof. Munasinghe spoke about the pressing challenges of sustainability and peace in today’s changing world. He emphasized the “nexus of poverty, inequity, and resource shortage,” urging young minds to work towards inclusive solutions.

Justice Yusuf, in his address, urged graduates to embrace their role as global peace-builders and voices of justice. He called upon them to “build bridges and structures of trust” across gender, caste, region, and religion, and to stand firm when “injustice whispers in darkness,” carrying with them compassion for the suffering and unheard.

Expressing gratitude for the honorary doctorate conferred on her, HE Bouchamaoui said she felt privileged to join the ranks of 23 Nobel Laureates who have previously visited KIIT.

Several speakers commended the vision of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, for developing the institutions into world-class campuses. Dr. Khorakiwala hailed KIIT and KISS as “towers of excellence” in both education and social service. Mr. Sachdeva described Dr. Samanta as “a visionary leader and humanitarian whose life exemplifies service, resilience, and compassion.” Dr. Lee remarked that the honour symbolized the strong bond between India and Guatemala in the fields of education, peace, and justice.

Chancellor Shri Ashok Kumar Parija said the graduating class of 2025 represented not only academic excellence but also courage and resolve to be torchbearers of change. Pro-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) S. K. Acharya urged students to inculcate the value of constant learning, reminding them that education does not end with the award of degrees.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh, Registrar Prof. J. R. Mohanty, along with department and school heads, faculty, staff, and thousands of students, were present during the convocation.

Congratulating the graduates, Dr. Samanta said, “We renew our institutional commitment to excellence as we continue to deepen academic impact through enhanced research and innovation.”