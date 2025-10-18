Odisha Declares Two-Day Holiday for Diwali; October 25 to Be a Working Saturday

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha government on Saturday announced an additional holiday on October 20 for Diwali, in addition to the previously declared holiday on October 21. With this decision, government offices across most parts of the state will remain closed for two consecutive days to mark the festival of lights.

However, in Nuapada district, government offices will remain open on October 20 due to the upcoming Assembly bypoll.

To balance the additional holiday, the government has designated the fourth Saturday of the month — October 25 — as a working day for all state government offices.

The decision followed recommendations from the Srimandir Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha, which clarified that Diwali rituals such as ‘Paya Shradha’ and ‘Deepadaana Shradha’ begin on the evening of October 20. Based on this, the Revenue Department proposed the additional holiday, which has now been approved by the Chief Minister.

Officials said the move aligns the state’s holiday schedule with traditional and astrological observances, ensuring that the festival is celebrated in accordance with religious customs.

The two-day break will allow families and communities to take part in Diwali ceremonies without disruption. Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal administration has issued fresh guidelines restricting the bursting of firecrackers beyond 9 pm within city limits — an hour earlier than the previous rule.

Banks, however, will remain open on October 21 and will observe their regular working schedule on October 25, officials confirmed.