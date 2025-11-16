Thoughts on National Press Day

By JB Dash, Baripada: National Press Day, observed on 16 November, marks the establishment of the Press Council of India in 1966 to safeguard press freedom.

This year’s UNESCO theme, Journalism without fear or favour, reinforces the need for a free and fair press, free from influence or threats. India once endured the harsh Vernacular Press Act of 1878, and Press Day reminds us to prevent such suppression.

The Council upholds five ethical principles: truth and accuracy, independence, fairness and impartiality, humanity and accountability. Press has long been seen as a threat by those in power, leading to suppression or attempts to purchase its support.

In our state, press was recognised as an industry in the 1980s, enabling funds, land and subsidies, yet many journalists still earn less than even MGNREGS labourers.

Despite challenges, press freedom has expanded, though violence against journalists shows rising intolerance. Our state still lacks strong support for accountable journalism, fellowships and CSR-backed initiatives essential for empowering the press.