Rise of Dharmendra Pradhan in National Politics

Bhubaneswar: The NDA’s sweeping victory in Bihar, securing 202 seats against the Mahagathbandhan’s 35, has brought Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan into the national spotlight. As the BJP-led alliance’s election in-charge, Pradhan is being widely praised for his strategic acumen and organizational skills, with national media highlighting his pivotal role.

Faced with a tough electoral battle, Pradhan coordinated closely with Home Minister Amit Shah, strengthened ties with allies, and ensured the Modi government’s schemes reached voters effectively. Camping at the grassroots level throughout the campaign, he motivated booth workers, resolved internal disputes, and kept the alliance cohesive despite competing interests.

Pradhan’s track record extends beyond Bihar. He has successfully managed elections in UP, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Last year, as Haryana in-charge, he helped the BJP secure a third consecutive term. His crisis-management skills were also evident during Karnataka’s political turmoil, underscoring his growing influence in national politics.