KISS & NWWA sign MoU towards Tribal Students’ Welfare

Insight Bureau: Indian Navy’s Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) on Thursday signed an MoU with the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) to promote the wellness and welfare of tribal students. Under the pact, KISS shall also provide educational enhancement courses through KIIT for the naval families from the ongoing academic year.

The MoU was signed during the visit of the President of NWWA Kala Hari Kumar to the KIIT-KISS campus. Addressing students, she said the entry of the children of Naval family to the KIIT group of institutes “will be the anchor that will prepare them for life”.

KIIT-KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta expressed his gratitude to Kumar for initiating various educational initiatives and caring for everyone as a “family”.

“I am also confident that the naval children will make the most of this and live up to the investment. My heartfelt thanks to the management once again for providing this opportunity,” Kumar underlined. Encouraging students of KIIT & KISS to build a career in the armed forces, she said that the country needs talented smart young men and women. “A career in the armed forces is both aspirational and inspirational. You could look both at the entry as an officer through the National Defence Academy or the Indian Naval Academy or join our sailor ranks”.

Talking about the recently launched Agniveer scheme, Kumar said it will provide the youths with the training exposure and the confidence to excel in any area in life.

Focussing on KISS, the largest tribal institute in the world, she expressed her delight over the “awe-inspiring” work being done at KISS and focus on tribal arts, crafts and linguistics. She said that NWWA will provide a platform for KISS-made products at its outlets across the country.

“I would like to emphasise the synergy that exists between vision and mission between NWWA and Kalinga institutes. These make us believe that the association today is nothing short of a divine association of the organisations that have a lot to each other and further the goals of welfare and the growth of our country,” she summed up.

Dr Samanta lauded Mr Kumar for the series of schemes launched during her tenure for the wellness and wellbeing of the masses. He said the warmth displayed by her is like working for a family.

“Family might sound like one word, but it is profound. It stands for “F” as in family welfare; “A” for the Aspiration of one and all; “M” for marital harmony; “I” stands for insured future; “L” for learning and skilling and “Y” for the young mind.

He said NWWA has a vision and mission to collaborate with institutes, academia and corporate to create sustainable models to further wellness and welfare activities. KIIT and KISS have a unique position to collaborate with NWWA to develop a welfare and wellness model as a mutually beneficial educational programme.

Prof Sasmita Samanta, VC KIIT DU also was present on the occasion and said, both KISS and NWWA will jointly work to promote the welfare and wellness of tribal girls and work towards women empowerment and self-reliance.