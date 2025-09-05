Teachers hit the Streets in Odisha on Teacher’s Day

TNI Bureau: Teachers hit the streets in Odisha on Teachers’ Day, staging a protest at Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The demonstration was organised by the Odisha School College Teachers’ and Employees’ Coordination Committee (OSCTECC), which pressed for pension benefits, an increase in retirement age from 60 to 62 years, and resolution of other service-related issues.

The teachers said the State government had repeatedly assured them of action but failed to deliver, leaving retired teachers without financial security. Many alleged that those working in unaided schools for decades were especially vulnerable, as they received no pension after retirement.

OSCTECC convener Ranjan Kumar Das expressed hope that the government would announce benefits soon. Teachers also criticised the State for ignoring promises, forcing them to protest even on Teachers’ Day.