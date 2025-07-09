BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan gets Bail in BMC Officer Assault case

TNI Bureau: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagannath Pradhan got bail in the much hyped Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Officer assault case.

Pradhan was arrested by the Commissionerate Police after he surender himself on July 4 in connection with the attack on BMC dditional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Later, the SDJM Court rejected his bail and sent him to a 14-day judicial custody. Will appeal in the Sessions Court.

Prior to the saffron leader’s arrest, Kharavela Nagar Police had earlier arrested five persons- Sanjeev Mishra, Sachikant Swain, Jeevan Rout, Rashmi Mahapatra and Debashis Pradhan for their involvement in the case that occurred at the BMC headquarter office on June 30.