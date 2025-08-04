Supreme Court pulls up Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Armed Forces 

TNI Bureau: Supreme Court on Friday pulled up senior Congress Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remarks on Indian Armed Forces in December 2022.

During his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ Rahul Gandhi in reference to the India-China face-off in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector in 2022, had commented that the Chinese troops are thrashing the Indian soldiers in the bordering Indian state.

The Congress MP had also claimed the China had occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory and blamed Prime MInister Narendra Modi and his government for the ‘surrender’.

While conducting a hearing of the case, a bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AG Masih though stayed criminal defamation proceedings against the Congress leader, but rebuked him by asking, “How did you get to know that 2,000 sq km of Indian land has been taken over by the Chinese?

“Were you there? Do you have any credible material?” the court asked Gandhi. If you are a true Indian… you won’t say all of this” Justice Datta said.

Rahul was further advised not to post such comments on social media and raise these in the Parliament only.