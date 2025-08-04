India win a Thriller at Oval; Level Test Series 2-2

TNI Bureau: India won a thriller at the Oval today by beating the host by six runs on the fifth day of the last and final test match and levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2. All thanks to Mohammed Siraj who not just clinched a five-wicket haul, but also finished the match and series in a style.
In the final day of the match, England needed only 35 runs with four wickets in hand, including that of Chirs Woakes with a dislocated right shoulder. It seemed completely easy for the host to win the match and the series 3-1. However, Siraj along with Prasidh Krishna gradually took all the four wickets and helped the visitors to register a memorable win by six runs.
At the end of the match, Siraj got fiver, Krishna clinched four while Akash Deep got the other wicket.
Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player of The Match while Shubman Gill and Harry Brook jointly became the Players of The Series.
Brief scores:
- India 224 (Karun Nair 57; Gus Atkinson 5-33, Josh Tongue 3-57) & 396 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 118, Akash Deep 66, Washington Sundar 53, Ravindra Jadeja 53; Josh Tongue 5-125, Gus Atkinson 3-127) beat England 247 (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53; Prasidh Krishna 4-62, Mohd. Siraj 4-86) & 367 (Harry Brook 111, Joe Root 105; Mohd. Siraj 5-104, Prasidh Krishna 4-126) by 6 runs.
