Balanga Burn victim Laid to rest at Native Village

TNI Bureau: The funeral rites of the 15-year-old Balanga burn victim was performed as per the Islamic traditions today at her Native village in Odisha’s Puri district.

The funeral rites were performed at Bayabari village amid tight security after a collective prayer in the presence of hundreds of locals.

Several leaders from different political parties, including Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who represents the same assembly constituency, also offered prayers.

After the body arrived at Bhubaneswar airport in a specific Indigo flight at around 11.15 PM from Delhi, police escorted it to the Bayabari village last night.

She died on Saturday evening while undergoing treatment at the Delhi AIIMS Hospital.