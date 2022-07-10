Sunday News Insight – July 10, 2022

🔹239 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1281537.
🔹Out of the 204 new Covid cases detected in Khordha district, 185 are from Bhubaneswar.
🔹Lakhs throng Puri to witness Suna Besha; Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra decorated with gold ornaments on their respective chariots in front of Srimandir during Suna Besha in Puri.
🔹Green Ray chit fund scam accused Mir Sairuddin lodged at Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar dies.
🔹Amarnath Yatra remains temporarily suspended, pilgrims waiting at Baltal Base camp.
🔹Ropeway gets stuck midway; BJP MLA Kishore Upadhayay, devotees stranded midair for an hour at Surkanda Devi temple near Mussoorie.
🔹NIA arrests seventh person in connection with Udaipur tailor’s killing.
🔹Telangana Government declares three days of holiday for educational institutions from July 11 in view of heavy rains.
🔹INDvsENG 3rd T20I: England 215/7 in 20 overs. Malan 77, Livingstone 42*. Ravi Bishnoi 2/30, Harshal Patel 2/35.
🔹India stands with people of Sri Lanka; monitoring situation, in touch with Lanka leaders: EAM Dr S Jaishankar.
🔹Missing Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa back in action; orders gas distribution.
🔹BSF exchanged greetings & sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh BGB on various Indo Bangladesh, Indo-Pakistan International border in districts of Sriganganagar, Bikaner and Jaisalmer international Border.
🔹Sri Lankan Protesters hand over Rs 17 million cash found in the President’s Palace, says Police.
