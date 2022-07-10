Sunday News Insight – July 10, 2022

🔹 239 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1281537.

🔹 Out of the 204 new Covid cases detecte d in Khordha district, 185 are from Bhubaneswar.

🔹 Lakhs throng Puri to witness Suna Besha; Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra decorated with gold ornaments on their respective chariots in front of Srimandir during Suna Besha in Puri.

🔹 Green Ray chit fund scam accused Mir Sairuddin lodged at Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar dies.

🔹 Amarnath Yatra remains temporarily suspended, pilgrims waiting at Baltal Base camp.

🔹 Ropeway gets stuck midway; BJP MLA Kishore Upadhayay, devotees stranded midair for an hour at Surkanda Devi temple near Mussoorie.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 NIA arrests seventh person in connection with Udaipur tailor’s killing.

🔹 Telangana Government declares three days of holiday for educational institutions from July 11 in view of heavy rains.

🔹 INDvsENG 3rd T20I: England 215/7 in 20 overs. Malan 77, Livingstone 42*. Ravi Bishnoi 2/30, Harshal Patel 2/35.

🔹 India stands with people of Sri Lanka; monitoring situation, in touch with Lanka leaders: EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

🔹 Missing Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa back in action; orders gas distribution.

🔹 BSF exchanged greetings & sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh BGB on various Indo Bangladesh, Indo-Pakistan International border in districts of Sriganganagar, Bikaner and Jaisalmer international Border.