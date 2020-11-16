Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The Parliamentarian took to Social media & requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested if required. He is now being hospitalised.
Several Ministers, MLAs and MPs from Odisha have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few months.
I have tested positive for Covid-19.
Although I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors.
I request those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to self-isolate and get themselves tested if necessary.
— Sujeet Kumar (@SujeetKOfficial) November 16, 2020
