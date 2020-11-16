Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Sujeet Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
145

TNI Bureau:  Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Sujeet Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The Parliamentarian took to Social media & requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested if required. He is now being hospitalised.

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – November 16, 2020

Odisha Society of Americas to hold 1st ever World Web…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Several Ministers, MLAs and MPs from Odisha have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few months.

Sagarika Satapathy 699 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.