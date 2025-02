TNI Bureau: Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida announced that the second installment of Subhadra Yojana funds will be disbursed on March 8 in Berhampur. First installment was already disbursed in multiple phases.

Marking International Women’s Day, one crore women beneficiaries will receive direct bank transfers. The initiative aims to provide financial stability and empower women across the state.