TNI Bureau: Odisha bid a tearful farewell to Ollywood superstar Uttam Mohanty, who passed away at a Gurugram Hospital on Thursday night after battling liver cirrhosis.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at Satya Nagar Crematorium in Bhubaneswar, with his son Babushaan Mohanty lighting the pyre. CM Mohan Charan Majhi and countless fans paid heartfelt tributes.