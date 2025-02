Sangam Water being distributed across UP Districts

TNI Bureau: In a unique initiative, the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Department has begun distributing Sangam water across all 75 districts.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement, returning fire tenders from the Maha Kumbh Mela will deliver the holy water to households, enabling devotees who missed the dip to perform rituals at home.