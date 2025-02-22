Australia achieves record-best chase in ICC history against England in Champions Trophy 2025

TNI Bureau: In a thrilling display of batting prowess, Australia scripted history by completing the highest successful chase in any 50-over ICC event during their Champions Trophy 2025 match against England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a formidable target of 352, Australia reached the total with 15 balls to spare, thanks to a brilliant century by Josh Inglis. This remarkable victory not only marked Australia’s best chase against England but also their second-highest successful chase in ODI history, surpassed only by their 359-run chase against India in 2013.

England had earlier set a challenging total of 351 for eight, which was the highest score ever recorded in Champions Trophy history. However, Australia’s relentless batting performance overshadowed England’s achievement, as they surpassed the previous record for the highest chase in the tournament’s history. The earlier record was held by Sri Lanka, who chased down 322 against India at The Oval in 2017.

This chase also stands as the second-highest successful run chase on Pakistani soil, trailing only Pakistan’s 355-run chase against South Africa earlier this month in Karachi.

Scorecard Summary: England 351/8 (Duckett 165, Root 68; Cumins 3/67; Starc 2/72). Australia 352/5 (Inglis 108*, Carey 72, Short 56, Maxwell 32*; Archer 2/58).

Key Records Broken:

Highest Successful Chases in ICC Events:

Australia – 352 vs England, Lahore, 2025

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Pakistan – 345 vs Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, 2023

Ireland – 329 vs England, Bengaluru, 2011

Highest Successful Chases in Champions Trophy History:

Australia – 352 vs England, Lahore, 2025

Sri Lanka – 322 vs India, The Oval, 2017

England – 308 vs Bangladesh, The Oval, 2017

Sri Lanka – 297 vs England, The Oval, 2013

South Africa – 283 vs England, Dhaka, 1998