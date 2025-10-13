Stray Dog Census: At 47126, Bhubaneswar records above National Average

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully completed Odisha’s first-ever comprehensive stray dog census.

At least 47,126 stray dogs including 23,047 male, 15,552 female dogs, and 1,124 puppies were counted during a comprehensive census operation conducted by BMC.

Among them, 4,068 male dogs and 3,335 female dogs have already been sterilized. Stray dog population in Bhubaneswar stands at 3.62% of its residents.

The counting was carried out between September 18 and 25, covering all 67 wards of the city. Ward No. 23 recorded the highest count with 1,703 dogs in the city.

Odisha has the highest number of street dogs, nearly 39 dogs per 1,000 people while Bhubaneswar recorded 36 per 1,000 people. The national average is 11 stray dogs per 1,000 people.