Massive Uproar over Waqf Bill; Controversy Erupts

TNI Bureau: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were thrown into chaos when the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled, with Opposition members alleging the exclusion of their dissent notes. Leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge labeled the report “anti-democratic” and staged a walkout.

Although Home Minister Amit Shah maintained that including dissent notes was acceptable, protests continued. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the bill as unconstitutional. The session was adjourned until March 10, marking the end of the first part of the Budget Session amid heightened controversy