Stampede at Vijay’s rally in Karur: 38 dead, over 50 injured

Karur: At least 38 people lost their lives and more than 50 others were injured in a stampede during a public rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur on Saturday. Death toll may rise further, it’s believed.

Police confirmed that three children were among those who died. The initial death toll was reported as 10, but the number later increased as more casualties were confirmed. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in the region for treatment.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that 24 doctors from Tiruchirappalli and 20 doctors from Salem have been sent to Karur to support local medical teams. He confirmed that more than 50 people are currently under treatment. He also announced a Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. Meanwhile, the Union Government has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu Government regarding the tragedy.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin confirmed the death toll and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. He will personally visit Karur tonight to assess the situation.