Bareilly Clashes: Yogi Launches Crackdown

TNI Digital Desk: Bareilly witnessed strict police action after clashes broke out during protests linked to the “I Love Muhammad” campaign. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said no one would be allowed to disrupt law and order, warning that those responsible would face firm action.

Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, was arrested along with seven others for allegedly inciting violence. A local court sent them to 14-day judicial custody. Police said 36 more people were detained for questioning, while over 500 suspects are being identified through CCTV footage.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The clashes took place on Friday outside a mosque in Bareilly’s Kotwali area after prayers, when a large crowd gathered with posters. Police used mild force to disperse the mob after stone pelting and vandalism.

Officials said the violence was a planned conspiracy despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS. Adityanath said the government’s message was clear — “no protest will be allowed to hold the system hostage.”