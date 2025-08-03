Special OTET Question Paper Leak: BSE Vice President Arrested

TNI Burea: In a major breakthrough, Odisha Vigilance has arrested BSE Vice President Nihar Ranjan Mohanty for his link with the the Special OTET question paper leak.

The Crime Branch arrested Mohanty a day interrogating him over the question paper leak. The anti-corruption team had called him to the Vigilance office after finding his link with Jitan Maharana, the data entry operator of the board who has been arrested earlier.

The Vigilance team came to know that the BSE Vice President who was incharge of conducting the exam and had the SOTET question paper on his laptop. Besides, he had abnormal telephonic conversations with Jitan Maharana.

The Crime Branch has reportedly got the evidence of Nihar Ranjan Mohanty talking with Jitan over 100 times after office hours.

Likewise, Jitan had no thoh role in conducting the exam, why did Mohanty talked with him so many times.

According to the Vigilance sleuths Nihar had the password related to the OTET question paper but did not delete it.

Whether there was any financial transaction between Nihar and Jitan for the question paper leak is under investigation, informed the Vigilance officials.

Apart from Nihar and Jitan, five other accused persons also have been arrested for their roles in the prohibitory activities.

It is to be noted here that the SOTET exam was slated to be held across the state on July 20 (Sunday). But later it was postponed after the question paper became viral just a few hours before the test.