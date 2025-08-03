Alka Lamba slams Odisha Govt over ‘Clean Chit’ to “Culprits”

TNI Bureau: All India Women’s Congress President Alka Lamba today slammed the BJP Government in Odisha for reportedly giving ‘clean chit’ to the “culprits” of the Balanga burn incident.

In a press conference held at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi today, Lamba said, “A 15-year-old minor girl was abducted and burnt alive by three miscreants in Balanga area of Puri district of Odisha. She was taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS from Puri and then to Delhi AIIMS to save her life. But the victim minor breathed her last at Delhi AIIMS last night.”

“Since the incident on July 19 till today, we have been asking where the three accused have gone. While we have been demanding the arrest of the accused, it is being said that no one has any hand in burning the minor girl, no one is accused in it, which has surprised us all. The BJP government has failed to arrest the culprits but is blaming the 15-year-old minor girl. They are claiming that she burnt herself. The police have said that no one is involved in this incident,” she is added.

“We have made many attempts to meet the minor girl. But we were not allowed to meet her. My colleagues and I surrounded the MPs and the police detained us for eight hours. An attempt has been made to suppress our voices,” she alleged.

Lamba further said that similarly Odisha’s Soumyashree Bisi also complained to the government, demanding justice, and finally set herself on fire in despair. And now, the minor girl also died in the hospital, lying on the bed demanding justice.

“On the 23rd, I wanted to meet the patient at Delhi’s AIIMS, but the police kept me under house arrest. In a BJP-ruled state today, everyone is unsafe. The BJP government protects the guilty. Therefore, the Women’s Congress will hold a “Justice March” in front of the Assembly to provide justice to women,” she threatened.

She said, we will fight until the victim gets justice and the culprit is hanged. The Chief Minister of Odisha is shedding crocodile tears. It is said that the minor girl set herself on fire. The Chief Minister said this and gave a clean chit to the three accused. The victim’s family should be provided with security and proper assistance.

Lamba also demanded that the Odisha BJP government should set up a fast track court and punish the culprits in the case as soon as possible.