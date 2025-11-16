South Africa stun India with Test win in Kolkata

Kolkata: South Africa pulled off a remarkable 30-run victory over India in the first Test on Sunday, ending a 15-year wait for a Test win on Indian soil. The visitors defended a small target of 124 on a pitch that strongly helped the bowlers.

India’s chase went off track almost immediately. Without captain Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the match due to a neck injury, the hosts collapsed to 93 for 9. Only Washington Sundar fought back with a patient 31 from 92 balls, but he received little support from the other end.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer was the standout performer for South Africa, taking 4 for 21, while pacer Marco Jansen added crucial pressure with 2 for 15 in a miserly seven-over spell.

Earlier, South Africa posted 159 and 153 in their two innings, while India managed 189 and then folded cheaply in the fourth innings.

With this win, South Africa now lead the two-match series 1-0. The second Test will be played in Guwahati from November 22 to 26.