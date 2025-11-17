BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria Rejects Nuapada Bypoll Result, Alleges Large-Scale Rigging, EVM Manipulation

TNI BUREAU: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate and Biju Mahila Janata Dal President Snehangini Chhuria on Sunday rejected the Nuapada Assembly bypoll result, alleging large-scale vote rigging, misuse of administrative machinery, and manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Addressing a press conference at Shankha Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, Chhuria said the vote count did not reflect the support she witnessed across the constituency during her campaign. “The votes recorded in the machine appear unnatural. I cannot accept this result,” she said.

She stated that she had travelled across every panchayat and NAC area during the campaign and received “overwhelming love and support” for the BJD and its president Naveen Patnaik. She added that Patnaik had personally visited Nuapada twice to campaign for her.

However, Chhuria alleged that the district administration acted “with hostility” toward BJD leaders and workers, taking vindictive actions aimed at demoralising them. She said repeated complaints made by the BJD to election authorities received no response.

Chhuria claimed that although BJD leaders left Nuapada during the silence period as required under the Model Code of Conduct, BJP leaders “stayed back and distributed money among voters.” She said that when a BJD worker reported this to the police, “the complainant himself was detained, booked under the Arms Act, and sent to jail.”

On polling day, Chhuria alleged that BJP workers “entered several polling booths, campaigned inside, and forced voters to cast their votes for the Lotus symbol,” while authorities ignored BJD’s objections. She said the polling percentage rose abnormally high due to “organized booth rigging,” pointing out that “41 booths recorded more than 90 percent voting,” which she described as highly questionable.

She also raised concerns about fluctuating turnout figures. According to her, the Election Officer announced 75 percent polling at 5 PM on polling day, which increased to 77 percent at 7 PM. “But the next morning at 10 AM, it was said to be 81 percent, and by noon, it reached 83.45 percent, clearly indicating signs of electoral manipulation,” she alleged.

“The mandate that has been reflected through the EVM is entirely unnatural. Polling was not conducted by adhering to the election norms, and the result of the bypoll has not come out in a natural way. Hence, I completely reject the result,” Chhuria said. She added, “I condemn the Election Commission and the district administration as well. I raise my voice against the electoral process.”

Chhuria reiterated that the people of Nuapada had supported her and the BJD, saying, “The people of Nuapada are with the BJD, and they will continue to be with us. I will always fight for the interest and well-being of the people of Nuapada.” She also expressed her gratitude to the district’s residents for their “love and support.”

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, who was present at the press meet, said the BJP “might have managed to seize the Nuapada seat by misusing administrative machinery,” but claimed that public support remains with Snehangini Chhuria and Naveen Patnaik. “The BJD has always stood with the people of Nuapada and will continue to do so,” she said.

Reacting to Chhuria’s allegations, BJP leader Anil Biswal said the BJD must “accept the reality.” He remarked, “If the BJD will not accept the reality, it will face the same fate as that of Congress in the Centre.” He also claimed that after the party slipped to third position in the bypoll, “senior leaders of the BJD have started opposing those persons who had been managing its election affairs for the Nuapada by-election.”