Lalu Yadav’s Family Splits; Rohini Beaten Up, Thrown Out

TNI Bureau: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family has entered a serious public dispute after his daughter Rohini Acharya announced that she is separating from both her family and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). A day after her announcement, she issued multiple emotional posts on X, making a series of allegations against her younger brother and party leader Tejashwi Yadav.

In her first post, Rohini said she was insulted, abused, and had a slipper raised at her during an argument. She wrote that she left her parents’ home to protect her dignity, even though her parents and sisters were crying. According to her, “a daughter, a sister, a mother” was humiliated, and she refused to give up her self-respect. She added that she felt as if she had been “torn away” from her maternal home and left “orphaned.”

In another post, Rohini referred to her kidney donation to her father in 2022. She alleged that during the argument, remarks were made that she had “put a filthy kidney” into her father. She also claimed she was accused of “taking crores of rupees and buying a ticket” in exchange for the transplant. She wrote that if a family wants a kidney donor, they should tell their son to take a kidney from himself or “from his Haryanvi friends.”

She added that she was also criticised for not taking permission from her husband or in-laws before donating the kidney. According to her, she was told it was a “sin” that she focused on saving her father instead of her husband and children. She said she never expected her act to be labelled as “dirty.”

Rohini also repeated an earlier claim that she has “no family”, alleging that Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Khan and Tejashwi Yadav “threw her out.” Sources say the argument began after Tejashwi blamed her for the RJD’s heavy defeat in the recent Bihar elections, where the party won only 25 of 143 seats. These sources also suggest that it was Tejashwi who allegedly raised a slipper at her. The RJD has not commented on these claims.

This is the second major split in the Yadav family this year. Earlier, Lalu Yadav removed his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from the party. Tej Pratap later launched his own party, the Janshakti Janata Dal, but lost his seat by a large margin and failed to make an impact.

Political reactions began soon after Rohini’s posts. BJP leader Amit Malviya criticised the Yadav family, calling the incident an example of a “patriarchal and anti-woman mentality.” He said Rohini risked her life to donate a kidney to her father but was still mistreated. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha said the dispute shows disorder both inside the RJD and in the family. LJP leader Chirag Paswan declined to comment directly, saying he considers all of Lalu Yadav’s children as siblings and hopes the family resolves its issues soon.

Rohini has left India and travelled to Singapore, saying she wants to distance herself from politics and her family for now.

कल एक बेटी, एक बहन , एक शादीशुदा महिला , एक माँ को जलील किया गया , गंदी गालियाँ दी गयीं , मारने के लिए चप्पल उठाया गया , मैंने अपने आत्मसम्मान से समझौता नहीं किया, सच का समर्पण नहीं किया , सिर्फ और सिर्फ इस वजह से मुझे बेइज्जती झेलनी पडी ..

कल एक बेटी मजबूरी में अपने रोते हुए… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 16, 2025