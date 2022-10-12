South Africa end India Tour on a Losing Note

TNI Bureau: India won the T20I series by a 2-1 margin, and they take the ODI series by a similar scoreline as Dhawan collects the trophy and the young Indian blokes pose for the cameras along with that trophy. South Africa started this tour with a poor batting performance in the first T20I, and they end it with a disappointing batting performance in the final ODI.

India’s bench strength showed their prowess in the ODIs, but South Africa will be hurt after these losses against a second string Indian side.

Courtesy of some remarkable bowling performances by the spinners, Team India came out on top against South Africa in the series-deciding third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). With this lop-sided win, India sealed another ODI bilateral series at home 2-1.

Earlier, India had won the T20I series 2-1. Both the series wins will give Team India a big boost ahead of the T20I World Cup, although the ODI series was inconsequential and failed to generate the enthusiasm as the key Indian players were rested.

T20I Series:

India beat South Africa by 8 Wickets in 1st T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

India beat South Africa by 16 runs in 2nd T20I in Guwahati.

South Africa beat India by 49 runs in 3rd T20I in Indore.

India won T20I Series 2-1.

Player of the Series – Suryakumar Yadav.

ODI Series:

South Africa beat India by 9 runs in 1st ODI in Lucknow.

India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in 2nd ODI in Ranchi.

India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in 3rd ODI in Delhi.

India won ODI Series 2-1.

Player of the Series – Mohammed Siraj.