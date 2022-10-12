South Africa end India Tour on a Losing Note

South Africa started this tour with a poor batting performance in the first T20I, and they end it with a disappointing batting performance in the final ODI.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
144

TNI Bureau: India won the T20I series by a 2-1 margin, and they take the ODI series by a similar scoreline as Dhawan collects the trophy and the young Indian blokes pose for the cameras along with that trophy. South Africa started this tour with a poor batting performance in the first T20I, and they end it with a disappointing batting performance in the final ODI.

India’s bench strength showed their prowess in the ODIs, but South Africa will be hurt after these losses against a second string Indian side.

Courtesy of some remarkable bowling performances by the spinners, Team India came out on top against South Africa in the series-deciding third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). With this lop-sided win, India sealed another ODI bilateral series at home 2-1.

Earlier, India had won the T20I series 2-1. Both the series wins will give Team India a big boost ahead of the T20I World Cup, although the ODI series was inconsequential and failed to generate the enthusiasm as the key Indian players were rested.

T20I Series:

🔴 India beat South Africa by 8 Wickets in 1st T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

🔴 India beat South Africa by 16 runs in 2nd T20I in Guwahati.

🔴 South Africa beat India by 49 runs in 3rd T20I in Indore.

Related Posts

Delhi Police arrests Drug Peddler from Jeypore

U-17 Women’s World Cup kicks off; USA beat India 8-0

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔴 India won T20I Series 2-1.

🔴 Player of the Series – Suryakumar Yadav.

 

ODI Series:

🔵 South Africa beat India by 9 runs in 1st ODI in Lucknow.

🔵 India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in 2nd ODI in Ranchi.

🔵 India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in 3rd ODI in Delhi.

🔵 India won ODI Series 2-1.

🔵 Player of the Series – Mohammed Siraj.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.