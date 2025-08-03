6 Odia Migrant Workers die at Granite Quarry in Andhra Pradesh

TNI Bureau: As many as six migrant workers from Odisha were killed after a huge granite rock fell on them while they were engaged in mining work at a quarry in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

The six Odia migrant workers who died at the granite quarry today reportedly belong to both Ganjam and Gajapati districts of the State.

While the two deceased persons from the Gajapati districts are Bhaskar Bisoi and Tukuna Dalei of Alara village under the Mohan police station limits, the identifies of the four other deceased migrant workers from Ganjam district are yet to be known. But they are said to be the residents of Digapahandi area of Ganjam district.

The quarry mishap occurred around 10.30 AM when around 15 workers were engaged in the works, said sources adding that the local mining officials along with the police soon launched a rescue operation.