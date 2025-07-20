SOTET-2025 Cancelled hours before Exam after Alleged Paper Leak

TNI Bureau: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, today cancelled the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (SOTET) 2025 hours before the exam.

The BSE, Odisha, was scheduled to conduct the Paper 1 and Paper 2 SOTET-2025 at 193 centres across the state today and a total of 75,403 candidates had filled up forms to appear in the exam. However, the board cancelled it saying the exam has been postponed until further notification.

“The special OTET 2025 (Paper-I, Paper II), which has been scheduled to be held on 20.07.202,5 is hereby postponed until further notification,” read a notification issued by the BSE, Odisha.

Meanwhile, the board’ decision to cancel the exam just a few hours of it has not gone down well among the candidates who alleged paper leak.