Balanga (Nimapada) Minor Burn Victim airlifted to Delhi AIIMS

TNI Bureau: The Balanga (Nimapada) minor burn victim, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition, is airlifted to Delhi AIIMS for specialised medical care.

A green corridor was created on the Bhubaneswar airport- AIIMS Bhubaneswar route to shift the victim amid tight security. Police vehicles escorted her to the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

The victim was airlifted hours after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has hinted at the same, following which all logistical arrangements were made by the State government with the support of the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar airport authority.

Speaking about the airlift, Professor (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director & CEO of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar informed that the airlift aims to ensure timely and advanced treatment, giving the patient the best possible chance at recovery.

It is to be noted here that three bike-borne miscreants set the Plus Two student on fire with kerosene while she was going to her friend’s house to deliver books at 8:30 AM yesterday following which she sustained over 70 percent burns on her body.