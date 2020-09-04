Sonu Sood to come up with something special for Students

TNI Bureau: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is currently termed as the ‘messiah’ of migrants, poor and unprivileged people amidst the COVID-19 lockdown has hinted at making a big announcement for students in the field of education.

Sonu took to his social media acoounts and released the poster with the caption ‘Coming Soon’.

This is not the first time the actor has come up to help the students.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, the actor had sent smartphones to the students in Haryana to help them attend online classes.

The actor has also come forward to help students travel to their exam centers for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.